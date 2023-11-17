ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag Marathon 2023: T-shirts and medals unveiled

November 17, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The T-shirts and medals for the upcoming event Sandhya Marine Vizag Marathon 2023 was released in an event held at Visakhapatnam on Friday. The marathon, which is going to be organised by Vizag Runners, an NGO promoting a healthy lifestyle for the citizens, is slated to be held on December 17.

The organisers said that the event is being organised in collaboration with Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Andhra Pradesh Police. They also aim to promote a plastic free environment and prevention of drug abuse.

Police commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, Varun Group of Companies president V. Prabhu Kishore, Novotel Hotels GM V Laxmi, COO of Apollo Hospitals Ram Chandra, Vizag Runners president Balakrishna Rai also attended the event.

Mr. Rai said that the marathon is not just a run, but it also encapsulates the spirit and landmarks of Vizag, adding that participants can register online through www.vizagmarathon.run and offline registration can be done at the PUMA store near Sampath Vinayak Temple or at Madhurawada.

