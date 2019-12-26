Vizag makes merry on Christmas

Jingle bells and carols filled the air as city was drenched in Yuletide spirit on the occasion of Christmas on Wednesday.

The celebrations began with the mass on Tuesday midnight. Dressed up in new clothes, large number of people attended the special sermons organised at churches across the city. Ross Hill Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, St Anthony’s Church, and many others witnessed a huge rush.

Secret Santa

Churches and thoroughfares were decorated with the choicest illuminations as houses were adorned with Christmas trees, stars, balloons and Santa Claus toys. Families and friends organised get-togethers and exchanged gifts. Children were happy lot as Santa Claus distributed gifts. Employees in many offices cut cakes and organised games such as ‘Secret Santa’ by exchanging gifts.

Eateries offer discounts

It was also a busy day for the city bakers. Hordes of orders for cakes and pastries kept them on their toes. Customized cakes in different flavours, cup cakes, assorted brownie boxes, cake jars decorated in the colours of red, white and green flew off the shelves.

Several hotels, bakeries, food zones in the city offered special discounts and organised special brunches for their customers. Coffee shops and shopping malls in the city also witnessed a huge rush.

“For this Christmas, all the elder members of my family have planned to give surprise gifts. We met our friends and relatives, and relish cakes and other delicacies,” said Ch. Aakash Sundar, a resident of MVP Colony.

“Preparing plum cake in the traditional way is what makes the day complete. The preparation started a month ago with soaking plums and nuts in rum and wine. We baked the cake a day before. It was pure joy,” said K. Jeevitha, a homemaker from Akkayyapalem.

Tourist spots witness huge rush

The tourist spots in the city witnessed a huge rush as visitors thronged Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Kailasagiri, Rushikonda, RK Beach and others. Long queues were witnessed at INS Kursura Submarine Museum and TU 142 Aircraft Museum on Beach Road.