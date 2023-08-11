Vizag leads in Swachh Survekshan’s Citizen Feedback yet again

August 11, 2023 07:39 am | Updated 07:39 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) is leading in ‘Citizen Feedback’, one of the components in the Swachh Survekshan survey. While Visakhapatnam received feedback from over 6 lakh respondents, Indore stands second with feedback from 5.8 lakh users.

According to officials, as of August 10 morning, Visakhapatnam has received feedback from around 6.22 lakh people, while Indore in Madhya Pradesh has received feedback from 5.68 lakh people. Bhopal stands third with feedback from 5.36 lakh people.

Among the Urban Local Bodies in the State, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has received feedback from around 1.46 lakh people, Guntur 1.28 lakh and Ongole 9,291.

Feedback is obtained from the people through the ‘Swachhata’ app and other government portals. Respondents are asked to answer a questionnaire which asks if garbage is being collected regularly and if it is being segregated before collection. Questions on maintenance of drains and public toilets are also asked.

GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao said that as Citizen Feedback is a key component with valuable points in the Swachh Survekshan survey, they are leaving no stone unturned in obtaining feedback from the maximum number of respondents. Mass awareness campaigns are being organised at educational institutions, offices, shopping complexes, public places and various areas, he said. This year’s performance has been good compared to last year in which only 4 lakh users had given feedback.

Of the 6.22 lakh people who gave their feedback in Vizag, 4.27 lakh used Vote For Your City web portal, 84,000 people used Vote For Your City app and 1.10 lakh people used the Swachhata app.

As the last date for submitting feedback is August 15, the corporation is optimistic of securing the top place in the country among other ULBs.

“Even last year, Vizag topped the Citizen Feedback in the country. Visakhapatnam and Indore had a close contest for some days, with Vizag eventually coming out tops by securing feedback from over 4 lakh people,” Mr Sanyasi Rao recalled.

