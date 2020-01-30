Vizag leads in Survekshan tracker on Twitter

With two days left for voting by citizens to help the city improve its rank in ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020,’ Visakhapatnam stood at the top among 10 cities as of Wednesday, suggests the Swachh Survekshan Josh Tracker.

In citizen’s feedback collection, it stands at the fourth place among the top five cities with more than 10 lakh population.

To make it to the top 10 list again, the GVMC is giving a special focus on waste segregation, campaign against single-use plastic and use of public toilets. The city has already been declared ODF ++.

The citizens can vote for the city by dialling ‘1969’. They can use Google Play Store link for ‘SS2020VoteForYourCity’ https://play.google. com/store/ apps/ details?id=com.geostat.ssg2020.vfyc or https://www.swachhsurvekshan2020.org/CitizenFeedback

Hashtags

To vote on Twitter, the citizens can retweet the post on the GVMC official page by using the hashtags: #swachhsurvekshan2020 #GVMC #Visakhapatnam.

On Facebook, they can like @gvmc.official, post, comment, share swachh survekshan 2020 post with the hashtags: #swachhsurvekshan2020visakhapatnam.