Vizag-Kurnool special trains to clear Dasara rush

October 19, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

In an attempt to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Dasara festival, the railway authorities have decided to run special train services between Visakhapatnam and Kurnool.

08585 Visakhapatnam-Kurnool City special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 5.35 p.m. on Tuesdays from October 24 to November 14. It will reach Kurnool at 1.25 p.m. the next day.

In the return direction, 08586 Kurnool City-Visakhapatnam train will leave Kurnool at 3.30 p.m. on Wednesdays from October 25 to November 15. It will reach Visakhapatnam at 9.50 a.m. th next day.

The train will have stoppages at Duvvada, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Malkajgiri, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla , Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthi Road and Gadwal.

