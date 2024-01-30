Vizag-Kirandul train to get additional Vistadome coach

January 30, 2024 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - Visakhapatnam

An additional Vistadome coach will be attached to the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul train ( train nos. 08551 and 08552) by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays in February and March in view of the demand from the public and to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Additional coaches

In order to clear extra rush of waitlisted passengers, it has been decided to augment trains with additional coaches as detailed below

The train no. 18005 Howrah-Jagdalpur Sambaleswari Express will be augmented with one one Sleeper Class coach from Feb 1 to April 30 and in the return direction 18006 Jagdalpur-Howrah Sambaleswari Express will be attached with one Sleeper Class coach from April 2 to May 1, 2024.

Train no. 18107 Rourkela-Jagdalpur Express will be augmented with one Sleeper Class coach from February 1 to April 30, and in the return direction, 18108 Jagdalpur-Rourkela Express will be attached with one Sleeper Class from Feb 2 to May 1.

Train no. 18117 Rourkela-Gunupur Rajya Rani Express will be augmented with one Sleeper Class coach from February 1 to April 30 and in the return direction train on. 18118 Gunupur - Rourkela Rajya Rani Express will be attached with one Sleeper Class from Feb. 2 to May 1.

