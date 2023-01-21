ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag Junior Theatre Fest sees enthusiastic participation

January 21, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Children enjoying at the inaugural day of the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest at VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

As the cacophony of the children’s voices died down, the stage in front of them erupted with a mix of lilting music, masks and lights. The audience, mostly children, were transported into a world of magic as the story of Tara Compass Crow unfolded before them. The play addressed the issue of environmental conservation through an endearing tale. Presented by Delhi-based theatre group Birds of a Feather, the play set the tone for the inaugural day of the two-day Vizag Junior Theatre Fest that took off in the city on Saturday at VMRDA Children’s Arena.

Children participating in the Vizag Junior Theatre Fest at VMRDA Children’s Arena in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

Organised by LitLantern for Culture and Literature Welfare Society, the first day of the fest saw an enthusiastic participation from children.

The first act by Spanish clown artiste Monica Santos evoked peals of laughter with her exaggerated gestures as she pranced around the auditorium involving the children during her performance. Theatre workshops conducted for different age groups were held throughout the day.

The first day ended with a thought-provoking play, The Ghost of the Mountains, by Mumbai-based group Gillo Repertory Theatre that addressed the issue of snow leopard conservation through an action-packed story.

Two shows are lined up for the final day of the fest on Sunday at VMRDA Children’s Arena from 9.30 a.m.

