Vizag Junior Literature Fest to be held on November 23 and 24

The Lit Lantern Culture and Literature Welfare Society will be hosting its fifth event with the Vizag Junior Literature Fest on November 23 and 24 at Hawa Mahal. Revered authors, storytellers and illustrators like Roopa Pai, Kapil Pandey, Savio Masceranhas, Jeeva Raghunath, and Ashok Rajagopalan, among others will be conducting sessions during the two-day event.

Children aged between 4-16 will benefit from about 60 sessions, which will be conducted for three specific age groups covering creative writing, panel discussions, teacher training using stories, story telling, dramatised reading and author readings, say organisers.

Registrations for the sessions will begin from October 19, 11 a.m. to 6p.m. at the Tanishq showroom, VIP Road, Pages Book store, Jail Road and BookMagic Library, Lawsons Bay Colony. The event is being sponsored entirely by Vizag-based companies Sandhya Marines Pvt Ltd, Devee Seafoods Pvt Ltd, Nekkanti Seafoods Pvt Ltd, Sarda Metals and Alloys, and CMR. The book store partner is Pages book store and the hospitality partner is Vivana Hotel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.