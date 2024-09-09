Vizag JAC to hold State-level rally on Sept. 10 for Steel Plant

The Visakhapatnam District Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the All Trade Unions on Sunday informed that the JAC will hold a State-level rally on September 10 to urge the governments to initiate steps to resolve the deplorable condition of the RINL-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

A round table meeting was held, led by JAC chairman M. Jaggunaidu, at the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) office on Sunday. Addressing the media later, Mr. Jaggunaidu said that the decision was taken after consulting the JAC members.

