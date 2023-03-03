Vizag is right city to transform future of Andhra Pradesh, says Karnataka official

March 03, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Government of Karnataka’s initiative Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) Chairman B.V. Naidu said that Visakhapatnam would be the only city to change the future of Andhra Pradesh if it was developed further and talent utilised properly.

He was one of the speakers at a panel discussion on Startups and Innovation at the inaugural session of the two-day Andhra Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 (APGIS2023) here on Friday.

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the panel discussion, he said that the A.P. government’s summit on Friday was an encouraging step to create a buzz among the players interested in investing here. However, such summits should be continued without any gap, he suggested.

“Visakhapatnam is compliant to all kinds of investments for various reasons, including the talent pool and cosmopolitan culture. There is no doubt that it will be one of the top cities if the government shapes it well,” Mr. Naidu said.

Earlier, in the panel discussion, Mr. Naidu explained how India emerged as the third largest startup ecosystem in the world. He said that it had 90,000 registered startups as per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). More than $140 billion in venture capital was raised by startups by 2022, he added.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that Andhra Pradesh was at the top in digital transactions in the country, and the consumers in the State led in the use of phones. There were many opportunities for digital transformation in the State.

Other speakers including Ramana Thumu, Chief Techonology and Product Officer at Fanatics, California, and Bharath Lingam, CEO of Xcubelabs answered the questions raised by the participants.