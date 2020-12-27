Vizag is best performing municipal corporation

Visakhapatnam has been selected as the Best Performing Municipal Corporation in the annual awards announced by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for implementing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban Mission. Announcing this here on Saturday, GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that Satraboina Durga, a housing beneficiary of Ward No. 50 of Gajuwaka, was selected under the ‘best house construction’ category.

GVMC officials said that earlier Ms. Durga used to reside in a thatched house at Uppara Colony, Gajuwaka. The family had to suffer during rains, endure the fear of fire and also entry of poisonous snakes. Ms. Durga used to spend at least ₹6,000 for replacing thatched roof every year.

“The GVMC had allocated a pucca house to the family under PMAY- Urban Housing Programme. While the unit cost of the house is ₹3.5 lakh, the Union government offered a subsidy of ₹1.5 lakh and the State government ₹1 lakh. The beneficiary’s contribution was ₹1 lakh. After sanction of the amount, the beneficiary constructed a house with two bedrooms, hall and kitchen with a plinth area of 440 sft,” Ms. Srijana said.

The GVMC officials said that the civic body has provided all the civic amenities such as water supply, underground drainage, C.C roads, street-lighting and the family is leading a happy life. The corporation will be receiving the award and the beneficiary will be felicitated on January 1.