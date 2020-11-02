Vizag-Hazrat Nizamuddin festival specials cancelled

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 November 2020 00:52 IST

Due to safety-related modernisation and non-interlocking works for commissioning of double line between Turekela Road- Harishankar Road- Lakhna of Titlagarh-Raipur section of Sambalpur division, the following trains are cancelled. Train no. 02888 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam festival special express, leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin from November 2 to 7 will be cancelled and 02887 Visakhapatnam-Hazrat Nizamuddin festival special express, leaving Visakhapatnam from November 3 to 8 will also be cancelled. Passengers are requested to bear with the inconvenience caused. These modernisation works are essential for the enhancement of passenger convenience and safety, says a statement issued by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

