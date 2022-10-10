Vizag Golf League gets under way in Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 10, 2022 22:41 IST

The inaugural function of the second edition of Vizag Golf League (VGL) was held at the East Point Golf Club (EPGC) lawns on Sunday night.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command (ENC), participated as the chief guest.

The East Point Golf Club is the only golf club in Andhra Pradesh. There are about 500 handicap members playing in this club regularly. The course was upgraded to a Championship Course in 2021 and it can be compared to any of the world class courses, according to a statement issued by the EPGC.

The Vizag Golf League was started last year with eight teams, which played for over 6 weeks with prize money of about ₹5 lakh .This year there are 10 teams participating with each team having 12 golfers and prize money of ₹6 lakh. The initial play will be round-robin league followed by semifinals and the grand finals.

