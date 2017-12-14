‘Vizag Going Pink’ on Jan. 7

Fitness promoter, model and Pinkathon ambassador Milind Soman on Wednesday said it was not necessary to follow any strenuous routine to stay fit but 10 to15 minutes of time is what one needs to set aside everyday.

Giving details of the launch of the third edition of the ‘Vizag Going Pink’ at a media conference here, he said the event created space for women across the cities to come together as community and extend support to the country’s largest running event dedicated to women.

With ‘every woman is welcome’ as the current theme, the third edition of the event is getting ready to draw huge participation on January 7, he said. Appreciating those who took part in the last two editions held in the city, Milind Soman said that earlier, women were reluctant to participate in the run but Pinkathon has changed this trend as scores of women started showing their willingness to be a part of the fitness movement.

Gynaecologist and oncologist of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute D. Jyothi said the running event should also reach out to women from the lower strata of society so that awareness about breast cancer will be multiplied.

The event is being organised jointly by Arena Events and United Sisters Foundation (USF) and participants can enrol themselves for the run which will be held in three categories - 3-km, 5-km and 10-km on beach road.

Encouraging women to take part in the run, entrepreneur and professional skater Rana Uppalapati said a major chunk of the event proceeds will be given to USF and a part of it will also be donated to Sunflower Special School.

Special offers are in store for those who enrol their names before Dec. 25.

Among others, the press meet was held in the presence of Managing director of MGCHRI Muralikrishna Voonna, Collector’s wife Shobana Smriti, nutrition consultant Anjali Dange and Meenakshi Anantram of Rohit Memorial Trust were present.