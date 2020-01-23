Vizag girl receives Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

A. Sai Samhitha, a tenth class student of Sri Sathya Sai Vidya Vihar received the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar- 2020 from President Ram Nath Kovind, at a function held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Ms. Samhitha bagged a gold medal in the cadet girls category in artistic skating at the 18th Asian Roller Skating Championship held in Namwon of South Korea in 2018. She has won more than 65 medals in roller skating till date.
She will also participate in the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.
Sri Sathya Sai Central Trust (Puttaparthi) Managing Trustee R.J. Ratnakar, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations All India president Nimesh Pandya, State president S.G. Chalam and school principal A. Kousalya congratulated Ms. Samitha.
