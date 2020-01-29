Visakhapatnam

Vizag girl receives Bal Shakti Puraskar

Sharanya Mudundi receiving the Bal Shakti Puraskar from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

The award is given for exceptional achievement in the field of art and culture.

Sharanya Mudundi (12), a student of the Anandapuram branch of Delhi Public School has received the Bal Shakti Puraskar-2020.

She received the award given by the Ministry of Women and Child Development for exceptional achievement in the field of art and culture.

Ms. Sharanya received the award from President of India Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on January 22.

The Bal Shakti Puraskar carries a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, a medal, a tablet, a certificate and a citation.

Ms. Sharanya was invited to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani. She was also invited to participate in the Republic Day parade, along with her parents M.S.N. Raju and M. Swati.

Feathers in the cap

Ms. Sharanya represented India and won three medals in International Children Festivals held in Greece, Bulgaria and Johannesburg.

Earlier, she had received Bala Mitra and Sangha Mitra awards. School principal Eshwari Prabhakar congratulated Ms.Sharanya.

