Vizag gets ‘three stars’ in revised garbage-free rating

The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has revised the rating awarded to Visakhapatnam during the Garbage Free Cities (GFC) Star Ratings 2020 from ‘one-star’ to ‘three-star’. This was announced by MoHUA Secretary K. Durga Shanker Mishra in his official twitter handle on Wednesday night.
Congratulating Visakhapatnam, Mr. Mishra said the representations submitted by Visakhapatnam and a few other cities on the recent certification were scrutinised by a third party which found the applicants fit for higher rating.
The results of the (GFC) Star Ratings 2020 were announced on May 19 and the rating of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) was dropped to ‘one-star’ from the ‘two-star’.
Last month, GVMC Additional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao submitted a representation to Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) Joint Secretary V.K Jindal and Director B.K Jha in New Delhi, attributing the fall in the rating to the survey team missing out the construction and demolition (C&D) waste plant which had been functioning since the last one year.
Third party scrutiny
Considering the GVMC’s representation, a third party team visited the C&D plant in Visakhapatnam for scrutiny on June 12.
“We are thankful to the Ministry and the Swachh Bharat Mission officials for considering our pleas. The city deserves good rating, so we took up the issue immediately. Moreover, the GFC Star rating is important as it reflects on the Swacch Survekshan ranking,” said a senior GVMC official.
