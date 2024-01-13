Vizag gearing up for India-England Test match from Feb. 2

January 13, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) is gearing up to host the much-anticipated second Test match between India and England scheduled from February 2 to 6, at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium in the city. The arrangements for the match on and off the field have picked up pace. The authorities have announced that the online sale of tickets will begin on Monday (January 15) and offline sales from January 26.

The PM Palem stadium has hosted only two Test matches so far. This will be England’s second Test in Visakhapatnam.

The city hosted its first Test in November 2016 between India and England, while the second Test match was held in October 2019, between India and South Africa. India won both the matches. After almost four and a half years, Vizag is hosting a red-ball cricket match.

“The Test match could be a massive hit. Firstly, it has been more than four and a half years since Vizag hosted a Test match. This five match series is included in the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. India has already announced the squad, which includes Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah, Jadeja, and K.L. Rahul. A large number of spectators may attend,” said a member of ACA.

The Secretary of ACA, S.R. Gopinath Reddy, told The Hindu that they have decided to allow free entry for around 2,000 college students. All they need to do is produce their ID card. If possible, we will try to allow more.

Digital ticketing

“For the first time, the ACA is bringing digital ticketing. Earlier, after procuring online tickets, spectators were asked to come to counters to redeem the tickets. Now, there is no need to redeem them. Since it is a Test match, we will be also issuing passes to spectators once they enter the stadium. With those passes, they can go out and come once,” Mr Gopinath Reddy said.

He said tickets will be issued to club cricketers for ₹250. Food, water and sanitation arrangements will be taken care, he added.

Ticket rates

As per the ACA, the ticket prices for the Test match for one day were fixed at ₹100, ₹200, ₹300 and ₹500 and for the entire five days at ₹400, ₹800, ₹1,000 and ₹1,500. The tickets can be booked from Paytm app or insider.in website. The offline tickets will be sold at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium, PM Palem and Swarna Bharathi Indoor Stadium, Resapuvanipalem.