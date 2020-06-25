Gas leak: CPI(M) opposes giving more time to HPC

The CPI(M) has opposed the extension of time for submission of report on the gas leak incident at LG Polymers by the High Power Committee appointed by the State government.
In a statement on Thursday, CPI(M) District Committee secretary B. Ganga Rao said the committee had already delayed the report in the name of studying the cause of the mishap.
Accusing the government of safeguarding interests of the LG Polymers management, he alleged that efforts were being made to water down the case.
“The government has failed in taking a decision on shifting of the LG Polymers plant from RR Venkatapuram,” he said.
Highlighting that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued orders on payment of ₹50 crore as compensation, Mr. Ganga Rao alleged that the government was trying to obtain a ‘stay’ on it .
He alleged that three persons, who had died after the styrene vapour leak, were yet to be paid ₹1 crore as compensation. Similarly, those who lost their crops and livestock are yet to be paid compensation.
