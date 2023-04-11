ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag Film Society to celebrate Charlie Chaplin’s 132nd birth anniversary

April 11, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘The Great Dictator’ to be screened on April 16

The Hindu Bureau

The Vizag Film Society (VFS), affiliated to Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), will celebrate the 132nd birth anniversary of renowned actor and director Charlie Chaplin by organising a special meeting to pay tributes to him at the Public Library at Dwarakanagar, here, on April 16. SK Misro, senior actor, and NDA Paul, president of VFS, would participate in the meet.

Charlie Chaplin’s film ‘The Great Dictator’ (1940) will be screened on the occasion, according to VFS honorary secretary Narava Prakasa Rao.

Entry is free. More details can be had by contacting on the mobile no. 9032477463.

