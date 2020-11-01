Vizag Film Society pays tribute to Sean Connery

A condolence meet was held by the Vizag Film Society (VFS) at Andhra University HRD Centre here on Sunday to pay tributes to internationally acclaimed actor, producer and the first James Bond Sean Connery (90), who died in London on Saturday.
The first actor to play the role of James Bond, he has fans through out the world, irrespective of their language. The film ‘The Untouchables,’ in which he acted as an Inspector, got him an Oscar award.
VFS president P, Viswanadham, vice president Kasi Visweswara Rao, secretary Narava Prakasa Rao and joint secretary P.V. Raman were among those who attended.
The participants observed a two-minute silence in honour of the actor.
