Vizag EPDCL staff join power restoration works in Nellore

December 06, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Staff from the Eastern Power Distribution Company Limited (EPDCL) in Visakhapatnam went to Nellore to partake in the restoration of electric supply that was affected by the cyclone Michaung, according to a release here on Wednesday.

On the other hand, in the EPDCL limits, five towns, 82 mandals, 2,001 villages, 154 33/11kv sub-stations, 14.81 lakh service connections, 36,648 agriculture connections were affected mainly in Rajahmundry, Eluru and Vizianagaram circles. Nearly 80% of the restoration works were completed as on Wednesday, the release added.

