Vizag district tennis selections from Feb. 13

The Visakhapatnam District Tennis Association will be conducting the district tennis selections for the year 2021 on February 13, 14 and 20, 21. The selections will be held for the age groups of under 10, 12, 14 & 16 years for boys and girls and men and women.

According to the officials, the selections for under 10 boys & girls will be held on February 13, 14 at GVMC Tennis Complex at Waltair Main Road. Interested can contact G. Satyanarayana (9177411393). The selections for under-12 boys and girls will be held on February 13 and14 at Andhra University Tennis Complex. Interested can reach K. Babji (9885224132). Similarly, the organisers will conduct selections for under 14 and 16 men and women at GVMC Tennis Complex.

For further enquiries, interested can contact Honorary Secretary, Visakhapatnam District Tennis Association, G. Veera Mohan, at 9848196777.