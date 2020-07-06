Vizag district sees 4 more deaths

The district recorded highest number of COVID-19 positive cases since its outbreak, on Monday. It also recorded four deaths, which is the highest so far.

The number of positive cases recorded was 117, taking the total count to 1,395. With four deaths on Monday, the total count goes to 11. Of the 11 deaths recorded so far, two were from other districts who were undergoing treatment here, which makes nine from the city/district alone.

The number of active cases are 862 and 27 patients who were undergoing treatment were discharged on Monday, after testing negative.

With the 27 discharges the total number of discharges goes up to 522.

According to P.V. Sudhakar, district COVID-19 Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College, 21 new clusters were added on Monday, taking the total number of very active clusters to 111, active clusters to 126, dormant to 67 and denotified to 30.