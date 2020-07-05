Vizag district reports 40 new infections

As many as 40 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, taking the tally to 1,278 on Sunday. Meanwhile, 46 persons, who were undergoing treatment, were discharged after they tested negative.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases is 776 and the number of persons discharged is 495. It may be mentioned that seven persons died due to COVID-19 in the district. Out of the seven, five hailed from Visakhapatnam district, while one was from Srikakulam and another one was from Hyderabad city.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 P.V. Sudhakar, with the addition of new cases, 25 new clusters — Chettupalli, Doctors Colony, Dosuru, Drivers Colony, Gavarakancharapalem, Gudlavanipalem, JNNURM Colony, Pineapple Colony, Kothamalapeta, Pedabodepalli, Nehru Nagar, Mangapalem SIG Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Shanti Nagar and a few other areas have been added.

As on Sunday, there are 98 very active clusters and 121 active clusters in the district. A total of 64 clusters have been identified as ‘dormant’ and already 30 were denotified, he said.