Vizag district records biggest single-day spike with 17 cases

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 June 2020 22:30 IST

Tally goes up to 143; areas around Jagadamba Junction closed

The district recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. This is the biggest single-day spike the district witnessed since March. Among the 17 new cases, 14 are said to be from Anakapalle, while two are from Kurmannapalem and one from Dibbapalem. Four more patients who were undergoing treatment were discharged from hospital on Friday after testing negative.

With the new cases, the total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district will be 143. The total number of patients discharged is 84. One death was reported from Chengalraopeta area.

According to sources, a father and son from Chintavariveedhi, Anakapalle, were shifted to NTR hospital after showing symptoms, where they tested positive. The family runs an electrical appliances shop where around 15 locals work as staff. The health department officials had shifted all the staff and conducted tests. It was learnt 14 persons tested positive. Officials started tracing primary and secondary contacts of all the new cases.

Areas around Jagadamba Junction, including Suryabagh, Dabagardens and a few other areas, have been closed down. Police arranged barricades at all major points and asked the business establishments, shopkeepers to close down shutters.

Unconfirmed reports say that two persons from a garment store at Daba Gardens are showing COVID-19 symptoms. However, the Health Department officials say that this is a precautionary measure since cases are not coming down in the region.

“Not just the suspected cases, Jagadamba region has been witnessing unprecedented lockdown violations. In many areas, COVID-19 cases have drastically declined after strict enforcement. But in Maharanipeta circle, cases are being reported for the last one month. This may spread to neighbouring areas too, so as a precautionary measure shops are being closed,” said a Health Department official.

‘Unconfirmed cases’

According to sources, nearly 10 suspected COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday from Daba Gardens, Madhurwada and a few other areas from the district. However they are yet to be confirmed by the Health Department.