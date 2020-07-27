Vizag district logs 317 new cases, two deaths

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 July 2020 23:28 IST

The district on Monday recorded as many as 317 COVID-19 positive cases, taking the tally to 7,848, Two more persons succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 71.

Meanwhile, 77 persons undergoing treatment has been discharged taking the total of discharges to 2,674.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stand at 5,103.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of very active clusters is 116, active clusters 274, dormant 275 and de-notified 39 respectively.