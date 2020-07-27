Visakhapatnam

Vizag district logs 317 new cases, two deaths

The district on Monday recorded as many as 317 COVID-19 positive cases, taking the tally to 7,848, Two more persons succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 71.

Meanwhile, 77 persons undergoing treatment has been discharged taking the total of discharges to 2,674.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stand at 5,103.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of very active clusters is 116, active clusters 274, dormant 275 and de-notified 39 respectively.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 27, 2020 11:29:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/vizag-district-logs-317-new-cases-two-deaths/article32207006.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY