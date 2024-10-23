Vizag district chosen winner of south zone ‘Best District’ in water category at 5th National Water Awards in Delhi

:

Visakhapatnam district has been chosen ‘Winner of south zone best district in Water Award category’ by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Water Resources and River Development, at the 5th National Water Awards, 2023, for various categories in the field of water resources conservation and management.

District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and TSN Ratna Kumar, ENC, Admin, Water, Resources Department, Government of AP, received an award from the President of India at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday, Oct 22.

The areas of implementation included: conservation of water bodies, renovation/rejuvenation efforts to enhance water storage capacities, water conservation efforts by artificial recharge structures, recycling and reuse of waste water, water resources Information and Management Systems, Water Budgeting Dashboards for agriculture and domestic needs, solid waste management to convert waste to energy. These initiatives had resulted in enhanced water availability, increased ground water levels and enhanced livelihood and the post-implementation scenario resulted in a transformation towards a water-resilient and sustainable Visakhapatnam district.

The departments involved in the operations were: Water Resources Department, GVMC Public Health, Micro Irrigation, Horticulture, Forest, Pollution Control Department, MNREGS – DWMA, Health and Education. Training programmes were organised across the district for communities to educate them about the need for water conservation and water-saving irrigation methods and crop diversification.

The Collector thanked the then District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and all the officers involved in achieving this award, particularly the SE, EE s of Water Resources Department, GVMC authorities, PD DWMA, Pollution Control, Forest Department, Horticulture Department and Health and Education Department.

