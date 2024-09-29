Vizag cricketer Nitish Reddy earns maiden call-up for Bangladesh T20s

City based cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy, 21, has earned his maiden call-up by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Bangladesh T20s, scheduled to begin at Gwalior on October 6.

The BCCI on Saturday night announced a 15-member squad led by Surya Kumar Yadav for the three-match T20 series against Bangladesh.

Nitish Reddy, who hails from Gajuwaka, made headlines in this year’s edition of the IPL, with an impressive all-round performance playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Nitish scored 303 runs in 13 games at a strike rate of 142 in the season, going on to win the Emerging Player of the Season award.

While he was picked for the Zimbabwe T20 series two months ago, he was later dropped due to an injury.

Nitish’s father Mutyala Reddy expressed his delight over his son’s selection in the national side.

“At around 8 p.m., I got a call from Nitish informing me of the good news. We are proud that his efforts are bearing fruit. Seeing him in the blue jersey will be a dream come true. It is a great honour for him to be able to play for the country,” he said.

He also thanked the Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) and Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) for their support. “VDCA and ACA have provided all world-class amenities to Nitish. The coaches and staff have nurtured him. Without their support, this would not have been possible. We want him to play and win games for India,” he added.