Vizag cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy selected for T20I series in Zimbabwe

Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association’s (VDCA) trained cricketer Nitish Kumar Reddy has been selected for the BCCI’s 18-man squad for the next month’s five-match bilateral T20I series in Zimbabwe.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21-year-old Nitish Kumar Reddy hails from Gajuwaka in the city. He is one of the players selected for the series that will get under way from July 6 with all the matches to be played in Harare.

Having played for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the recent Indian Premier League (IPL), he bagged the emerging player of the season award. He has become the most expensive player of the Andhra Premier League (APL) third season, scheduled to begin from June 30. He was picked up by the ‘Godavari Titans’ for ₹15.6 lakh during an auction held on May 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

VDCA president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju, vice-president D.S. Varma and secretary K. Parthasaradhi among others congratulated him.

Nitish, an all-rounder, grabbed the limelight for SRH in IPL 2024 with his performances with the bat. Batting in the lower middle order, he scored 303 runs in 11 innings at a strike rate of 142.92. He took three wickets from 13 matches of 79 balls in the season, Mr. Parthasaradhi told The Hindu on Monday.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Nitish Kumar Reddy on being selected for the Zimbabwe series.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.