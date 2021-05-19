Vizag collector asks AMC to recruit doctors, staff

Students of medical, dental and nursing colleges to render services at hospitals

Collector V. Vinay Chand has instructed the Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC) to immediately recruit doctors and medical staff in district hospitals as per the orders issued by the government.

The Collector held a review meeting with officials on the appointment of doctors, procurement of oxygen and its supply to hospitals on Wednesday. He said that there were 79 hospitals in the district. He asked the officials to ensure that there were no problems in the supply of oxygen.

Oxygen supply

The Collector asked Deputy Transport Commissioner G.C. Raja Ratnam to provide adequate security to the tankers carrying medical oxygen to prevent their diversion. He also asked RDO Penchala Kishore and Assistant Director of Drugs Control Administration Rajitha to ensure smooth supply of oxygen to the hospitals.

The officials were also instructed to ensure proper supply of oxygen to the 48 hospitals in the Health City. The Collector asked them to explore the possibility of increasing the beds at the hospitals and the set up German hangers to accommodate more patients.

The Collector also directed the officials to immediately appoint students of medical and dental colleges, M. Sc Nursing students, MD (House Surgeons) to render their services at the hospitals. District Immunisation Officer Jeevan Rani was instructed to launch measures for setting up of vaccine centres at the industries in the district.

Joint Collector M. Venugopal Reddy, Joint Collector P. Arun Babu, General Manager of District Industries Centre Ramalinga Raju, APSMIDC EE Naidu were present in the meeting.