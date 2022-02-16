Vizag civic body holds ‘Share your Thoughts’ meet with resident welfare associations

Issues like plastic use, source segregation discussed

Issues like plastic use, source segregation discussed

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Lakshmisha interacted with members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) from various parts of the city here on Wednesday, as part of ‘Share Your Thoughts’ programme.

The RWA members suggested to the corporation to identify places where garbage is being littered and arrange CCTV cameras at such places. They also urged the GVMC to clear road margins of encroachments and ensure that footpaths are kept clean.

The RWAs also asked the corporation to conduct awareness on the use of cloth bags as replacement for plastic through ward sachivalayams. They also suggested arranging loudspeakers at parks and create awareness on Swachh Survekshan, plastic ban, and source segregation.

The Commissioner sought the support of the RWAs in achieving a good rank in the Swachh Survekshan rankings.

Chief Medical Officer K.S.L.G. Sastry was present.