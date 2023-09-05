ADVERTISEMENT

Vizag city police commissioner, DCP transferred with immediate effect

September 05, 2023 03:11 pm | Updated 03:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A. Ravi Shankar is the new police chief, while K. Srinivasa Rao will take charge as the new DCP (Zone I)

The Hindu Bureau

In a shocking development, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam city, CM Trivikrama Varma was transferred by the State Government with immediate effect. Mr A Ravi Shankar who was working as the Additional Director General (Vigilance & Enforcement) will replace him and take charge as the new police chief of Visakhapatnam. The State Government has released a G.O on transfers of several police officers on Tuesday.

Mr Trivikrama Varma has taken charge as Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner on April 12 this year. The sudden transfer has left police officials in a shock, as Mr Varma’s C.P’s term did not even last for five months.

Mr Varma has been posted as Inspector General of Police, Special Protection Force (SPF).

In the same time, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) V Vidya Sagar Naidu was also transferred by the State Government. He had also took charge as Vizag Zone I DCP during this April. Mr K Srinivasa Rao will take charge as the new DCP(Zone I).

