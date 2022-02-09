Vizag choking as air pollution levels increase, says HRF

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 February 2022 17:40 IST

‘Officials should take credible, effective and timely measures to solve the problem’

The members of Human Rights Forum (HRF) expressed concern over the increasing levels of air pollution in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to the media here on Wednesday, V.S. Krishna, HRF AP&TS coordination committee member, said that the city has already the dubious distinction of being the most polluted city in South India according to a recent Greenpeace India study.

Both the main cities in the two Telugu speaking States — Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad — are in the top two spots in the list as cities that have exceeded the permissible limits set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) in terms of two key atmospheric air quality parameters, PM10 and PM2.5, by seven to eight times, Mr. Krishna said.

Time and again authorities concerned have fallen short of adequately and meaningfully addressing the crisis. Citizens have a right to clean air, said HRF AP State general secretary K. Sudha.

Air quality in the city often reads between the ‘unhealthy mark’ of 151-200 and ‘very unhealthy’ mark of 201- 300 levels. On occasion, during winter, it is hitting the threshold zone of ‘hazardous’ 301 and higher, said Mr. Krishna.

A number of things, including industrial pollution, is contributing to the rise in pollutant gases and suspended particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) beyond the permissible limits.

The HRF demanded that the authorities initiate and take forward credible, effective and timely measures to halt this air pollution limits.

“We also urge the Central Pollution Control Board to introduce new national ambient air quality standards that are in tune with the latest scientific understanding and are based on the updated WHO AQGs (air quality guidelines),” said Mr. Krishna.