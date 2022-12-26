Vizag can be developed as the next IT destination of India, says GVL

December 26, 2022 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao has said that there is a vast scope for the development of Visakhapatnam as the information technology hub of Andhra Pradesh so that the five lakh IT professionals from the State employed in Bengaluru and Hyderabad can be retained here, apart from creating eight lakh new jobs.

Underlining the need to tap the huge potential of the city in the sector at a media conference here on December 26 (Monday), Mr. Narasimha Rao recalled his efforts in this regard by raising the issue in the Rajya Sabha and leading a team from the IT Association of Andhra Pradesh (ITAAP) to meet the Union Minister of IT. He described Visakhapatnam as the next destination for IT in the country.

At a time when other sectors were showing a decline, the IT sector registered a double digit growth, said the MP and demanded that the State government must focus on the development of IT sector in Visakhapatnam.

“Around 5 lakh IT professionals from the State are employed in Bengaluru and other cities. Most them are keen on relocating to Andhra Pradesh, if they have an option,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

He wanted the State government to hold talks with the IT majors and put in efforts to set up their offices in Visakhapatnam. He expressed his willingness to supplement the efforts of the State government, if required, in this regard. He also called upon the IT professionals to impress upon their respective managements to set up their units in Visakhapatnam.

He said that the InfinITy Vizag-2023, which is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on January 20 and 21, would witness the participation of the CEOs of some of the top IT companies. The Union Minister of IT or his deputy would attend the meet, he said.

The BJP MP alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were more concerned about their interests. “Leaders of both the parties have no interest in the development of Andhra Pradesh. They are more concerned about protection of their assets in Hyderabad,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

He also spoke about his efforts for the development of the ‘biotech park’ at the AP Medtech Zone in Visakhapatnam, Bhogapuram airport and for the operationalisation of the South Coast Railway (SCoR) Zone headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

BJP Parliament District president Raveendra Medapati and Anakapalli District president were present on the occasion.