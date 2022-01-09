Vizag Bird Festival postponed

Visakhapatnam

09 January 2022 19:01 IST

The Vizag Bird Festival-2022, which is scheduled to be held at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) on January 22 and 23, has been postponed in view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, zoo Curator Nandani Salaria said in a release on Sunday.

Those who have already registered their names online for the various events will be given the same priority while reorganising the festival in future. The fresh dates of the festival will be announced after the situation improved, she said.

