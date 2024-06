Better Earth India Charitable Trust — an environmental conservation and non-profit organisation (NGO), conducted a beach clean-up drive, here on Sunday. Around 20 volunteers, including children, actively participated in the drive, picking up debris along the Beach Road stretch. About 22 bags of trash was cleared. Several beach visitors also joined in the drive enthusiastically.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.