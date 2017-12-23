Vizag Bay Marathon today

Vizag Bay Marathon being organised by the State government on Saturday to provide a platform to the people to express their love, compassion and passion for the city received around 5,000 registrations as on Friday evening.
The event will be flagged off at Viswapriya Function Hall on beach road at 6 p.m. Attractive prizes will be given to the winners in 21.5K, 10K and 5K categories.
For details one has to contact Susanta Subudhi on 9701512346.
