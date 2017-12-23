Vizag Bay Marathon attracts thousands

The picturesque beach road was dotted with neon shades with over 7,000 runners participating in the second edition of the Vizag Bay Marathon on Saturday evening. The salubrious weather in the city this time of the year, an opportunity to let runners enjoy at the same time give the professional runners a chance to better their timing were the factors behind holding this unique night marathon by the State government.

Race director Murali Nannapaneni said, “India is not a marathon-friendly country because of its extreme climatic conditions. It gets very hot during the day time in some of the Southern cities even in peak winters. Hence, a night marathon is way to initiate people into the marathon culture, enjoy the carnival atmosphere and get together with other professional runners. Many runners get their personal best during this marathon as it doesn’t get too warm.” The other two cities where night marathons are held are Bangalore and Surat and has been generating a great response, especially among first-time runners who find it easier to start with evening races before graduating to the morning marathon events.

Ch. Pratyusha, first-time runner who registered to participate in the 5K category, said the cool evening breeze was very comfortable for running and camaraderie among the runners was very inspiring. “I am not much into running. But this experience was quite rejuvenating and I will definitely participate for the 10K next year,” she added.

The Vizag Bay Marathon that was held in the three categories of 21.1-km, 10 km and 5 km also saw a group of around 15 professional runners participate. Daniel Yegon from Kenya, a winner of many full marathons, was also pleasantly surprised with the cool weather prevalent in Visakhapatnam and felt it would help the athlete push harder. He was the winner of the 21.1 km in the male category clocking 1:13:28s. Secilia Wangui, another runner from Kenya who topped the 21.1K in the female category with a timing of 1:34:4s, said, “The route map was absolutely beautiful. There were some undulating stretches of road in between, but the weather supported the runners. I have not seen a more charming marathon route anywhere.”

Usha Atmakuri, who was the winner in the 50-plus age group category of 10K race in the Navy Marathon, felt that the energy of the place was terrific. “It is an altogether different experience running in the night,” said Usha, a regular yoga practitioner. “Evening marathon also offers an opportunity for families to participate and have fun with a concert and other entertainment options. It is like a carnival with a workout thrown in,” added Dr Nannapaneni.