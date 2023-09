September 08, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakhapatnam Bar Association on Thursday said that its governing body had unanimously resolved to abstain from the court work on September 8 as a mark of protest against the ‘illegal, highhanded and brutal lathicharge’ by Hapur police on advocates in Uttar Pradesh, said association president Chinthapalli Rambabu in a release.

