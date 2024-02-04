Vizag-Banaras express to get AC pantry car from Feb 14

February 04, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

One AC pantry car and an AC first class coach will be attached to train no. 18311 Visakhapatnam-Banaras express, with effect from February 14.

Meanwhile, in the return direction, train no. 18312 Banaras-Visakhapatnam express will have an AC pantry car and an AC first class coach, starting from February 15 in order to meet the demands from passengers, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi.

The revised composition would be one AC first class, one AC second class, four AC third class coaches, one AC pantry car, eight sleeper class coaches, five general second class coaches, one second class-cum-luggage/ divyangjan coach and one generator car respectively.

