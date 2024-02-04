GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vizag-Banaras express to get AC pantry car from Feb 14

The new changes come in place following demands from the passengers, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi

February 04, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

One AC pantry car and an AC first class coach will be attached to train no. 18311 Visakhapatnam-Banaras express, with effect from February 14.

Meanwhile, in the return direction, train no. 18312 Banaras-Visakhapatnam express will have an AC pantry car and an AC first class coach, starting from February 15 in order to meet the demands from passengers, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager AK Tripathi.

The revised composition would be one AC first class, one AC second class, four AC third class coaches, one AC pantry car, eight sleeper class coaches, five general second class coaches, one second class-cum-luggage/ divyangjan coach and one generator car respectively.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.