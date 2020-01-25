Vizag bags two awards in Apex Conference of Smart Cities

Visakhapatnam bagged two awards in various categories at the Third Apex Conference of Smart Cities that began at Andhra University Convention Centre here on Friday.

Surat grabbed the ‘City Award’ for the consecutive second time for demonstrating the overall best performances in project implementation, Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) governance, stakeholder engagement and achievement of project outcomes in implementing the ‘Smart City Mission’. It won a cash award of ₹10 lakh.

Innovative idea

Visakhapatnam was chosen for the award for the innovative idea of floating solar power project at Mudasarlova reservoir. The first-of-its-kind initiative in the State by placing floating solar power panels on the reservoir was appreciated by the authorities. The solar plant generates around 2MW of power.

The floating solar power project was the brain child of former GVMC Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan. The Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) floated tenders for the project in 2017. The project development work began in April, 2018 and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inaugurated the project in August, 2018. It is considered among the largest operational floating solar power project in the country.

The city also received another award for the best performance in areas of project implementation such as Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) governance, stakeholder engagement and achievement of project outcomes in implementing the ‘Smart City Mission’ among the Round-1 cities. Ahmedabad also bagged the award in the same category.

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner G. Srijana received the awards from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra in the presence of Principal Secretary Arjun Parwez, Joint Secretary and Mission Director (MoHUA) Kunal Kumar. Ms. Srijana expressed happiness on the occasion and congratulated the municipal staff. Vadodara, Ranchi and Kanpur received awards in the Round – 2 category, while Sagar Smart city, Amaravati and Rajkot received awards for their performance in the Round - 3 category.

Project awards

Surat also excelled by bagging two awards in the culture and economy, and mobility and transportation categories. Pune received an award in the social aspects category for its incentivised approach in improving public health concerns among citizens, especially those among vulnerable sections of the society. Vellore received an award for the theme water and sanitation, while Coimbatore clinched an award for the theme urban environment.

Vadodara bagged an award for the theme governance, while Indore got an award for built environment theme.