Vizag Airport registers 55% growth in passengers

April 11, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Visakhapatnam International Airport has achieved 55.14% growth in passengers and 41.13% growth in aircraft movements in the just-concluded financial year, as compared to the previous year.

The number of domestic passengers increased from 16,07,504 to 24,35,320 and the international passengers increased from 2,979 to 63,134.

AP Air Travellers’ Association (APATA) representatives K. Kumar Raja, O. Naresh Kumar and D.S. Varma expressed happiness at the steady increase in passengers from the Vizag airport post the COVID-19 pandemic.

