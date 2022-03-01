Vivekananda Reddy murder | TDP demands CBI probe into affidavit given by Sunita Reddy

Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. File | Photo Credit: C. V. Subrahmanyam

March 01, 2022 16:11 IST

TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Muthy said Sunita Reddy had suspected that Avinash Reddy was behind the murder of her father Vivekananda Reddy

Former Minister and TDP senior leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has demanded that a case should be registered based on the affidavit given by the late Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Sunita Reddy and all those named by her should be interrogated to arrive at the truth.

Addressing a media conference in Visakhapatnam on March 1, Mr. Muthy said that Sunita Reddy had suspected that Avinash Reddy was behind the murder of her father (Vivekananda Reddy). Alleging that Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was aware of the truth, he wondered what had prompted him to remain silent on the issue.

Advertising

Advertising

Saying that concealing information or remaining silent on the murder of his paternal uncle was a crime, the TDP leader wondered what had made him not to disclose the truth to the CBI or the DGP. He also said that Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had initially agreed to order a CBI probe, later backed out.

“The Chief Minister had also failed to rush to the scene on getting information about the murder of his paternal uncle.” The TDP leader alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy had got his paternal uncle murdered as the latter was becoming popular among the people and could come in the way of his political ambitions.

Referring to the demand made by Jagan Mohan Reddy daring the then Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to order a CBI inquiry, Mr. Murthy said that Mr. Reddy had simply tried to pass the buck. Saying that Mr. Reddy has no fear of the CBI, High Court or the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, against whom he had made a complaint, the TDP leader said that Mr. Reddy was only afraid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as he fears that the cases of money-laundering against him (Mr. Reddy) would be dug out, if doesn’t fall in line with them.

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao, MLC Duvvarapu Rama Rao and Visakhapatnam South constituency in charge Gandi Babji were present.