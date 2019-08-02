Vitamin D deficiency plagues schoolchildren, says survey

A recent survey conducted by Child Rights Protection Forum (CRPF) has found a substantial number of school-going children in the district are suffering from Vitamin-D deficiency.

The exercise that covered 1,000 children in 80 institutions including government and corporate schools has found that around 76% students have Vitamin-D level less than the prescribed limit.

According to CRPF members, the fifth and sixth class students underwent 25-hydroxy (OH) Vitamin D3 tests. As many as 234 children were found with less than 20 nano gram/ml, a sign of severe Vitamin D deficiency and they need immediate attention.

Similarly, 434 children were found with 20 to 30 nano gram/ml which is considered insufficient.

“The survey has found many children with the Vitamin-D count of six to seven nano grams, which can be termed as severe deficiency. The exercise covered both boys and girls. Proper diet, monitoring mechanism and awareness can sort out the issue,” Neurosurgeon B. Ramesh Kumar, who is also a member of CRPF, told The Hindu.

Major symptoms

According to doctors, lack of Vitamin D supplements such as milk, fish and poor exposure to sunlight make children deficient in Vitamin D.

The major symptoms include poor concentration, reluctance to studies, lack of motivation, depression, irritation, skin problems and etc.

“We have spoken to the parents. Lack of nutritious food and poverty are the reason of deficiency in most of the children.

In corporate schools, parents say that their children are reluctant to have milk or some nutritious foods owing to allergy.

“These children do not even want to play outside. Confined to AC rooms including classrooms and school buses, they have poor exposure to sunlight, a rich source of Vitamin D,” Mr. Ramesh explained.

CRPF president Gondu Seetharam said they would bring the issue to the notice of the members of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR).

Awareness programmes

“We have already conducted awareness programmes and camps over the issue. We are ready to work with government to find a solution to this problem,” he said.