Vital organs of braindead man harvested on two persons

Published - September 27, 2024 11:54 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The doctors appealed to Santosh’s family to donate his organs so that they would benefit those in need; overcoming their grief, they agreed to do so

The Hindu Bureau

Representative image | Photo Credit: SATHYAMOORTHY M

Two people got a new lease of life after the family of a braindead man came forward to donate his vital organs.

B. Santosh of Kothakota in Anakapalli district was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital here on September 22 with a severe headache. After performing a battery of tests, doctors found that there was loss of blood in the brain. Santosh subsequently went into a coma.

Doctors tried their best to revive him till Wednesday (September 25, 2024) night, but his condition deteriorated, after which he was declared braindead.

The medical team informed Santosh’s father Mr. Satthibabu and brother Mr. Ramakrishna, and appealed to them to donate his organs so that they would benefit those in need. Overcoming their grief, they agreed to do so.

The hospital then informed Dr. K. Rambabu, Jeevandan State Coordinator and Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) about the family’s willingness to donate the vital organs.

Dr. Rambabu allocated the donor’s liver and lungs to patients on the waiting list as per Jeevandan protocols. He commended the donor’s family for their noble gesture and the medical team for creating awareness on organ donation and motivating them.

