K.S. Viswanathan takes charge as GVMC Additional Commissioner

January 31, 2024 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Viswanathan, a 2017 batch IAS officer, took charge as the new Additional Commissioner of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) on January 31 (Wednesday). He was relieved from the duties of Joint Collector of the district recently.

Additional Commissioner Y. Srinivasa Rao received Mr. Viswanathan. Later, Mr. Viswanathan met GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma. They discussed the projects and ongoing development activities in the city.

Mayur Ashok is new Joint Collector

Meanwhile, Mayur Ashok took charge as the Joint Collector of Visakhapatnam on January 31 (Wednesday). Earlier, he worked as Joint Collector of Vizianagaram.

Mr. Mayur Ashok said that welfare and development would be among his priorities.

