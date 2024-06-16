GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Visually challenged rate gradually decreasing in India, says VAI chairman emeritus M.S. Raju

VAI collaborates with leading eye hospitals, blind schools and community organisations that offer free or highly subsidised services, he says

Published - June 16, 2024 06:59 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

V. Kamalakara Rao

Vision-Aid India (VAI) chairman emeritus M.S. Raju said that due to several factors like availability of paediatric care, early correction of vision defects and awareness, the percentage of visually impaired people in the country is gradually decreasing.

During an interaction with The Hindu on the sidelines of the 20-year-anniversary celebration of VAI, a permanent charitable service society of Rotary Club Waltair, at Dr. L. Bullayya College here on Saturday, the 90-year-old Mr. Raju said that visually impaired persons are now at par with individuals in fields of education and employment and can secure jobs in mainstream sectors like banks.

Six visually challenged students receive AI eyewear in Visakhapatnam

“VAI provides solutions to the visually impaired and aids them with the necessary infra and support through sponsors. I strongly believe that technology is a boon for the visually impaired as they can lead a peaceful life by utilising it. The visually impaired persons’ secret lies in Touch and Listen. With the effective functioning of these two aspects, they create wonders,” Mr. Raju, an IIT-Kharagpur alumni, said.

He said that VAI collaborates with leading eye hospitals, blind schools and community organisations that offer free or highly subsidised services. It is at the forefront of many new technologies and services for the visually impaired, such as the creation of the Digital Accessibility Testing and Training Centre (DATTC) to provide quality digital accessibility testing services for Indian and global clients, creating employment opportunities, and AI-powered smart vision glasses, he said.

